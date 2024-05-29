RS Crum Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.74. 925,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

