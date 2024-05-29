RS Crum Inc. Buys 152,999 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 4,555,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

