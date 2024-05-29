Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 248.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

