Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Price Performance
Shares of RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 153,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile
