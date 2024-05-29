Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RMHB remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 153,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Rocky Mountain High Brands Company Profile

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand management company. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp oil and hemp extract-infused products. It provides products in various categories, including beverage, food, fitness, skin care, and other products. The company offers CBD-infused waters, gummies, water soluble concentrates, tinctures, capsules, triple relief salves, and serenity hemp lotions; naturally flavored citrus and mango energy drinks, low calorie coconut energy lime, and naturally flavored lemonade and black tea; and hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots, as well as high alkaline spring water.

