Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 306,551 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Rivian Automotive worth $79,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 12,740,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776,703. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

