RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $16.06.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
