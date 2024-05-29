Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Shares of RICOY stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.69. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

