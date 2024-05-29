Richards Packaging Income Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.88 million during the quarter.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile
Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.
