Reviewing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00 NatWest Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 28.74% 18.01% 1.55% NatWest Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and NatWest Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 1.50 $40.86 million $6.88 4.97 NatWest Group $30.75 billion 1.16 $5.77 billion N/A N/A

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Risk and Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

