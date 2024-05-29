Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $233.76

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.76 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.60). Restore shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.49), with a volume of 123,202 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.85) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Restore alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RST

Restore Stock Down 0.4 %

Restore Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £366.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,185.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 235.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,173.91%.

Restore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.