Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 135000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$692,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
