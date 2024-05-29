ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ResMed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock worth $3,398,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.5 %

ResMed stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.09. The stock had a trading volume of 311,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,017. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.