Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 29th (AGIO, AROC, BCSF, BRK-B, CBAN, CORZ, CRNT, CZNC, DKS, EGO)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 29th:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $450.00 target price on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $10.40 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

