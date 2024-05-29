Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for iA Financial (IAG)

iA Financial (TSE: IAG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2024 – iA Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$97.00.

5/10/2024 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$102.00.

5/10/2024 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$103.00 to C$105.00.

5/10/2024 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$102.00.

5/10/2024 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$103.00 to C$108.00.

iA Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$90.77. The company had a trading volume of 189,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,945. The stock has a market cap of C$8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.30.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.59, for a total value of C$422,937.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,499. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

