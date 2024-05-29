Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rennova Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,828,600 shares, an increase of 601.9% from the April 30th total of 403,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,878,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rennova Health Stock Performance

Rennova Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Rennova Health



Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee; and a rural clinic in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

