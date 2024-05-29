Regional REIT Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON RGL opened at GBX 23.88 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.13 million, a PE ratio of -183.85 and a beta of 0.86. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.36 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

