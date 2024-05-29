Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.50. 1,189,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,164,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,218,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,386,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after buying an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after buying an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.