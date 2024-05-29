Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN):
- 5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 625,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $764.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
