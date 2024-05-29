Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN):

5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Viridian Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 625,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $764.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 124,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

