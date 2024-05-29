Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez Sells 4,833 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FormFactor Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 360,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,789. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,484,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 240.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

