Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Reading International has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.10.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
