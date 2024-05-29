Raymond James Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

New Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

New Gold stock opened at C$2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.