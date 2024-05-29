Raymond James Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$51.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$51.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.61.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$1.49 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.05. 4,803,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,855. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

