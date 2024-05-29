Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFY remained flat at $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 996. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Increases Dividend

About Raiffeisen Bank International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This is an increase from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

