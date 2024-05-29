QUASA (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $192,889.32

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $192,889.32 and approximately $795.88 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.04 or 1.00127052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00171906 USD and is up 11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $793.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

