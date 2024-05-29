QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.01. 5,967,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,600. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $217.43. The company has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.