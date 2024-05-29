QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of QCOM opened at $213.08 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.
Read Our Latest Report on QCOM
Insider Activity
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.