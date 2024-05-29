Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.66. 277,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

