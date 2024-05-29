Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 58.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 716,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.32. 5,507,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.