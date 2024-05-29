Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after buying an additional 82,079 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.96. 17,138,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,413,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.