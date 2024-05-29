Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 365,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 285,355 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.27.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

