Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $391.04 million and approximately $46.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00005421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.02 or 0.05604741 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00053864 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011185 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016176 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00017591 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012638 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003260 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,169,452 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.
