Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $5,816,000. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

