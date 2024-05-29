Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $15.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $30.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $30.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,079.59 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $464.25 and a 12-month high of $1,079.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $879.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $802.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,727,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

