Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $19.73 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $197.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.25. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

