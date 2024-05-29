Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Boosted by Analyst

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 422,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

