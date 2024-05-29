Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$5.59 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.02.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.