Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Reduced by Analyst

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE RL opened at $181.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.44 and its 200-day moving average is $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

