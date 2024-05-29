Provident Investment Management Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

