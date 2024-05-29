Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.4% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $29.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $957.51. The company had a trading volume of 475,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,213. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,066.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,028.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

