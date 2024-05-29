Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.01.

WMT traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,277,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $65.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

