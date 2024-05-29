Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 282,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,978,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $144.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,491,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

