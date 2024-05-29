Provident Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Provident Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,017 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 4.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $48,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

