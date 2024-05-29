Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,453,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 478,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,711. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

