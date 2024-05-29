Provident Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 0.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Dollar General by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 820,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

