Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,449 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,522,000 after purchasing an additional 565,160 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 352,414.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,485,000 after buying an additional 5,874,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,358,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 127,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Progyny by 6.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,010,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

