Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 422,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 521,439 shares.The stock last traded at $49.80 and had previously closed at $50.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Krall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,619 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,701,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

