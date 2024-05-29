Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 378.1% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 33,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $52.32.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
