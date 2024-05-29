Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Insider Sells $253,042.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $253,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14.

On Monday, May 20th, Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 391,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,985. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 984.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 471,131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Premier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Premier by 124.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 174,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 96,724 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PINC

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.