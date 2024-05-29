Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

PW stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

