PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $41.70 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00123734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008805 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

